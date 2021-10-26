Need to brush up on your Premiere Pro video editing skills? Be sure to join Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington for two courses this week as a part of the Adobe MAX conference.

Premiere Pro: Essential Editing Skills

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, 5-6 p.m. ET | Register here

Join master trainer Rich Harrington in this follow-along lab to dramatically improve your editing skills by taking advantage of essential technologies in Adobe Premiere Pro. You’ll learn how to adjust color and audio to create higher quality content. Explore the graphic capabilities in Premiere Pro to create animated graphics and titles. Discover how to bring in content from other Adobe applications and keep everything organized with Creative Cloud Libraries.

In this lab, you’ll learn how to use:

Lumetri Color panel — fix video problems and unlock rich color grading

Essential Sound panel — quickly mix audio and repair common issues

Essential Graphics panel — browse animations and customize them

Dynamic Link — bring in content seamlessly from After Effects, Photoshop, and Adobe Audition

Libraries — keep common assets organized across projects and collaborate with others, even on mobile devices

Technical Level: Beginner, Intermediate

Session Type: Lab

Category: How To

Track: Video

Audience: Post-Production Professional

Premiere Pro Features, Shortcuts, and Tips for Advanced Users

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, 4-5 p.m. | Register here

There’s tremendous power in Adobe Premiere Pro including keyboard shortcuts, specialty tools, and critical settings. Join director and master trainer Rich Harrington in this follow-along lab as he shows you advanced features and shortcuts for success. You’ll gain new skills and techniques to make you more efficient in Premiere Pro and get information and tips to help you pass the Premiere Pro certification exam.

In this lab, you’ll learn how to:

Set up your projects and sequences to reduce rendering and improve quality

Customize the interface and find hidden tools

Organize your projects and assets as well as use search to find things

Create complex edits and use multiple tracks efficiently

Unlock effects and blending modes for visual style

Technical Level: Advanced

Session Type: Lab

Category: How To

Track: Video

Audience: Post-Production Professional