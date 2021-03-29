I put Adobe’s Super Resolution feature through a pretty good, non-scientific test. In fact, I compared it to what I believe is currently the best enlarging software for photographs, Topaz Gigapixel Ai.

In the video below you will see me compare enlargements of three types of photographs.

The first is a photograph, of Chōjun Miyagi, which was very old, pre-1950 because the Karate master was born in 1888 and died in 1953. If you’re wondering, he is who Mr. Miyagi was named after in the Karate Kid movies.

The second photograph is of my father-in-law teaching a young student in the 1980s.

The third is a photograph I made in 2014, however, I purposely shrunk it to 800px and compressed it.

As you can see from the video, Adobe’s Super Resolution not only has a limitation of doubling the image size (currently) but it also leaves artifacts from the enlargement. It does not clear them up. Even with it’s powerful Sensei Ai capabilities.

However, Gigapixel handled the enlargements easily even when going to four times is size or more.

Of course, try it out for yourself. Decide if you think Super Resolution is worth using at the moment.