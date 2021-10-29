Crooked horizons and distorted buildings can make an otherwise great photo, look amateurish. Luckily, LuminarAI makes it easy to level your horizon and fix perspective distortion with a couple of easy clicks.

CompositionAI

Open your photo in LuminarAI, switch to the Edit tab and select CompositionAI from the Essentials tools.

CompositionAI offers several options to manipulate your photo, including ways to easily straighten horizontal and vertical lines. In this article, we’ll focus on the two options in the Perspective section: Auto Horizon Alignment and Auto Verticals Straighten.

Auto Horizon Alignment

Click the first button in the Perspective section to automatically level the horizon. If the automatic setting needs refinement, you can move your mouse pointer off of the photo canvas to get the double-headed arrow and manually rotate your image if needed.

Auto Verticals Straighten

Click the second button in the Perspective section to automatically correct distorted verticals. If the automatic setting doesn’t fully address the distortion, you can use the Image 3D Transform sliders to fine-tune the results.

Horizontal and vertical alignment issues are common but with the help of LuminarAI and the CompositionAI tool, they are easy to correct. Taking a bit of time to straighten horizontal and vertical lines in your photos can make a big difference in the visual impact of an image and the perceived quality of your photography.

The finished shot