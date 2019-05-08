How to stitch cityscape panoramas with Lightroom Classic

In my last article, I shared five tips to photograph cityscape panoramas. It’s now time to talk about the post-processing part! Fortunately, if you’re using Lightroom Classic, the process is very easy. No need to use dedicated software.

First, when you are in the Library module, select your images. You don’t need to do any post-processing first, as the resulting panorama will be a RAW file (DNG). The panorama I’m doing today will be made of the five images below (you can have as little as two images and many more than five), of the view from the 18th Street Bridge in Chicago.

After selecting your images, go to the menu Photo > Photo Merge > Panorama.

A window will open and a preview loads. It might take a little bit to load, depending on how fast your computer is.

The panorama window gives you a few options at the top right. You can play with the projections to see which one looks good (it will have to regenerate the preview). For skylines, I usually find that Perspective is the most realistic. You can use Auto Crop to make sure you have no white spaces around the panorama (or crop manually later). Boundary Warp will automatically try to fill the white spaces with content-aware fill.

When you’re done, you can click Merge at the bottom right. It’ll probably take a little while to process, then a new image will appear in your library, next to the ones you had selected. That’s it, your panorama is stitched!

As I mentioned before, what’s great is that it’s a DNG file and you can still do all the RAW adjustments. Here’s what my panorama looks like with some basic adjustments and cropping:

It still needs more work, especially taking care of those nasty dust spots, so I jumped in Photoshop for a few more adjustments. Here’s the final result:

As you can see, stitching a panorama in Lightroom is pretty easy. And the fact that the panorama is still a RAW file is even better.

What do you use to stitch panoramas? Leave a comment below!