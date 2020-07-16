When you receive the transcript of the media you sent over to the transcription service, you can now import it into Adobe Premiere Pro. How do you import and view your captions in Premiere?

In this ThinkTAP Learn video, instructor Jeff Greenberg walks you through how to bring in your transcription files into Premiere Pro.

Want to learn more on how to manage captions and transcripts? Check out the Premiere Pro — Guru Closed & Open Caption Workflows course on thinktaplearn.com.

Lead photo by Peter Stumpf on Unsplash