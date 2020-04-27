Giving faces that extra pop in Luminar 4 is so quick and easy, whether you’re using Luminar as a plugin or as stand-alone software. The new Portrait panel makes for easy work of quick touch-ups with the AI Skin Enhancer and AI Portrait Enhancer tools, a little Orton Effect and even some of the Dodge and Burn in the Pro panel.

Start with the basics

Give the whole image a once over in the Essentials panel with White Balance, Exposure and a touch of Smart Contrast.

Then move over to the Portrait panel (with the smiley face). Here, adjust some of the sliders in the AI Skin Enhancer, AI Portrait Enhancer, High Key and Orton Effect tools. I created a little overview video below.

Using Luminar 4 Looks

You can also use the built-in presets in the Luminar Looks panel, located at the bottom of the interface. There is a little drop-down arrow to select from different Look Collections. You’ll find things like Portrait Looks, Street, Landscape, Lifestyle and more. They can be fun to play with as well.

Saving your Luminar Look

Don’t forget if you are working on more than one image in the same series, consider saving your Look into the User Looks. Or if it’s something already in the program that you want quick access to, you can save it to your Favorites.