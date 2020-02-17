In this video, Sony Artisan Chris Orwig shows us how to fix common problem areas when it comes to backlit portraits. Using Photoshop, Chris shows how to clean up things like lens flare, and how to apply a transform and warp technique to make your images stand out!

