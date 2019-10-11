(Editor’s Note: Photofocus is proud to welcome Serge Ramelli to Photofocus. Be sure to check out his free master class and bonus toolkit.

This is a Lightroom Classic tutorial on doing all the basic development of a raw files:

  • Adjusting white balance
  • Adjusting exposure
  • Adjusting contrast
  • Mix different white balances together
  • Dodge and make your landscapes stand out

