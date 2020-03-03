With Luminar, any changes made to an image are non-destructive, meaning the original image hasn’t changed. We can undo any edits we have made at any stage using the history tool.

To make this possible, Luminar uses a catalog to store a reference to the location of folders and subfolders that contain your images on your computer, including external drives and cloud-based storage.

It also stores any changes you’ve made, any labels or ratings you added to the image. So your images are stored exactly where you have them on your hard drive. You can move, add, delete or rename an image — either from Luminar or your computer — and both Luminar and your computer will stay in full sync.