Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Great landscape photos with Aurora HDR and Perfectly Clear

0

Join photographer Rich Harrington as he shows you how to bring out the most detail in a landscape scene. He’ll walk you through the Aurora HDR and Perfectly Clear workflows. Both work as standalone applications and plugins for tools like Photoshop and Lightroom.

Save on both here – https://photofocus.tips/2EmahkX

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts