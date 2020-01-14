In this video article, we’re going to take a look at how to get your images into Capture One Pro 20.

When you first open Capture One Pro 20, it will open with the default workspace and you will see something like this.

So, what do you do next? The short video below should help get you started.

Be sure to check out this new version. You’ll find a 30-day free trial to Capture One Pro 20 here.