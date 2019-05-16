Get the tethering effect with folder syncing in Luminar 3

Luminar 3’s unique direct connect to folders keeps images organized and in sync. Once you add a folder in Luminar, any changes to images in that folder — adding, deleting or modifying from any application — are automatically updated both ways. No more thinking “Oh no, I lost my images” because you made a change outside the host application. This unique connection means once an image is added to the folder, it automatically appears in Luminar. Here’s how to take advance of this unique feature to achieve tether-like features in Luminar 3.

What is tethering

First, what is tethering? Tethering allows you to connect your camera to a computer or tablet and instantly view your digital images on the device within seconds after taking a photo. You can use the camera or the application to take the photo. Luminar’s unique folder syncing feature is tether-like. The difference is, you can’t control the camera but the moment you take the photo, it appears in Luminar — the main benefit of tethering.

Benefits of instantly seeing your results

Have you ever finished a photo session and reviewed your images on your computer and wished you did something different? I have many times. By tethering to a computer, I can instantly see my images on a larger screen to ensure focus, composition or exposure is dead on. Now, imagine during a portrait session images instantly appearing in Luminar and you apply your favorite Luminar Look. The subject can see the finished image BEFORE they leave the session. Yeah, they are impressed.

I used this concept when I photographed an entire Lacrosse team. The moment the image appeared on screen, my Sports Grit Look was applied and the athletes had the final image that they could upload to social media before the shoot ended!

What do you need for tethering?

You need some way to connect your camera to your computer. I prefer wireless, however, my Nikon D810 doesn’t have built-in Wi-Fi. No problem. An Eye-Fi card is a solution. I use the original Mobi Eye-Fi card — which went out of business. The card still works but I decided to purchase a Toshiba FlashAir card just in case. You can also hardware your camera to your computer using a cable from companies such as tether tools.

Once connected, you need software to communicate with your camera. I recently started using a Nikon D750 with wireless capabilities. The problem, it only connects to smartphones or tablets. I solved the problem by downloading a free app called qDslrDashboard. This app transfers the images to the folder I added in Luminar and they instantly appear.

How cool is this! Thanks to Luminar 3’s unique direct connect to folders, I can take a shot, view and edit it on the spot to ensure I capture my vision before I end the shoot. Give it a try.