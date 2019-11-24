We’re excited to offer a bunch of bonuses, exclusive to Photofocus readers, when you purchase the new Luminar 4! With Luminar 4, you get several new AI-centric features, including AI Sky Replacement, AI Structure, AI Skin Enhancer and Portrait Enhancer!

Luminar 4 can be run as a standalone application, but also as a plugin for Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, as well as Apple Photos for macOS and Aperture. The software is great for all types of photographers, whether you like to photograph landscapes, portraits, street or events.

What’s included

Luminar 4 Hands-On Video Training

Join Abba Shapiro in this full-length, hands-on Luminar 4 training course, complete with exercise files so you can follow right along!

World Traveler Sky Pack

Expand your AI Sky Replacement horizons with a collection of over 25 new skies to choose from.

Premium Color Styles Pack

A collection of over 50 color grading Lookup Tables (LUTs) for the Color Style tool.

Ten Portraits with One Light video course

Join Levi Sim and learn how to improve your portrait photography with just one light.

Portrait Enhancer Looks Pack

Essential presets for every portrait that take advantage of Luminar’s new AI Skin Enhancer and Portrait Enhancer tools.

