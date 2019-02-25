Get 20% off Creative Cloud!

For a limited time, Adobe is offering 20% off its All Apps Creative Cloud plan, offering you programs like Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Lightroom CC, Premiere Pro, Audition, Illustrator, InDesign and more for just $39.99/month. That’s a savings of $13 per month!

You can also subscribe to the plan plus Adobe Stock for $69.99/month (originally $82.98 per month).

Adobe rarely offers discounts on its All Apps plan, so be sure to subscribe today! Visit adobe.com to get started.