New features, performance enhancements come to Luminar

The folks at Skylum software have just dropped a new update on Luminar, version 3.0.2. This version adds a collection of performance updates and new features. Luminar is a plugin for Mac and Windows as well as a stand-alone editor.

Luminar updates for Mac users

Several performance improvements as well as new features await Mac users.

New features

Take advantage of these new features:

DATABASE MANAGEMENT . Your Luminar image catalog database is automatically backed up to preserve your edits and metadata. You can control the frequency of backups with the new Preference Panel.

PREFERENCE PANEL. Take control of your preferences settings by choosing Luminar 3 > Preferences. You can specify options for Cache, Catalog, and Automatic Backup.

IMPROVED HANDOFFS. If you’re working with raw file or 16-bit image and use the File > Open In command, a high-quality 16-bit files is exported.

AURORA HDR INTEGRATION . Easily hand off bracketed photos to merge in Aurora HDR. Just select multiple photos in your library and choose File > Open In > Aurora HDR.

LOCATE FOLDER. Have you moved or copied media to a new location? You can right-click on an offline folder and choose Locate Folder to select and reconnect files.

ADDING FOLDER IMPROVEMENTS. Change your mind when adding a folder? Just click Cancel to stop the current task.

IMPROVED NAVIGATION. Quickly switch between Gallery and Single Image view with dedicated toolbar buttons.

NEW LANGUAGES SUPPORTED. Use Luminar in more languages with new localizations: Russian Chinese Traditional Chinese Simplified Korean Portuguese Italian



SAFER IMPORTS & COPIES. Luminar will alert you if you try to import or copy more files to a new destination when there’s not enough hard drive space.

IMPROVED EXPORTS. If you try to export images that already exist in a location you’ll be prompted to control if the files are overwritten or renamed.

Performance improvements

Get additional speed and performance from the Luminar update:

IMPROVED MOVING. When files are moved between an external and internal drive, the images are not duplicated multiple times in your library.

IMPROVED FOLDER MANAGEMENT. Are you done with a folder? You can now remove the parent (root folders) from your library and delete it from your hard drive too.

IMPROVED sRGB EXPORTS. Some cameras showed color shifts when exporting with the sRGB profile. This has been addressed.

IMPROVED LUMINAR 2018 PROJECT FILES . Opening native Luminar files (.lmnr files) created on Windows is improved.

STABILITY. Thanks to our users for reporting different issues. This version of Luminar offers general stability improvements.

Luminar updates for Windows users

Several performance improvements as well as new features await PC users.

New features

Take advantage of these new features:

SUBFOLDER MANAGEMENT. Subfolders make it easy to further organize your image library. These are folders nested inside other folders in your catalog and directly tie back to real folders on your hard drive. Subfolder creation. You can create a new by right-clicking on an existing folder in your Library. Subfolder deletion. It is possible to delete a subfolder as well by right-clicking on it in your library.

LOCATE FOLDER. Have you moved or copied media to a new location? You can right-click on an offline folder and choose Locate Folder to select and reconnect files.

ADDING FOLDER IMPROVEMENTS. Change your mind when adding a folder? Just click Cancel to stop the current task.

OFFLINE FILE ALERTS. See a visual alert indicating unavailable files and folders.

IMPROVED NAVIGATION. Quickly switch between Gallery and Single Image view with dedicated toolbar buttons.

SHORTCUT KEYS. Take advantage of new keyboard shortcuts for View, Looks Navigation, Masks, Tools, and Edit.

NEW LANGUAGES SUPPORTED. Use Luminar in more languages with new localizations: Chinese Traditional Korean Portuguese Russian Italian



Performance improvements

Get additional speed and performance from the Luminar update:

FASTER ADDING. You’ll see much faster load times when adding new photos and folders to the Catalog.

FASTER LAUNCHING. When you return to Luminar, launch times are improved when reloading your catalog.

STABILITY. Thanks to our users for reporting different issues. This version of Luminar offers general stability improvements.

New cameras added

The following new cameras are supported by this recent update:

NIKON

Nikon D3500

Nikon P1000

Nikon Z6

Nikon Z7

PANASONIC

Panasonic Lumix DC-LX100 II

FUJIFILM

Fujifilm GFX 50R

Fujifilm X-T3

SONY

Sony RX100VA

Sony RX100VI

Sony DSC-HX99

Sony DSC-HX95

LEICA

Leica M10-D

Leica M10-P

Leica D-Lux 7

For a complete list of cameras – click here.

How to update

Updating your Luminar software is easy. Be sure to also rerun the plug in installer if using Luminar as a plug in for Photoshop or Lightroom Classic.