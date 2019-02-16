Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Free Photoshop Webinar Today

0

We invite you to join us for

Boosting Your Photoshop Workflow with New Technology with Richard Harrington

How can AI, LUTs, and Tone mapping improve your images?

Live Video Event in the Photoshop and Photography Group
Saturday, February 16th at 11 AM Pacific Time.
Join us here – https://www.facebook.com/events/376493476476815/
Would you like to dramatically improve how you work in Photoshop or Lightroom? In this Live Video event, you’ll learn how new and emerging technology can dramatically improve your photos. Join Rich Harrington as he shows you how to take advantage of the newest features in Photoshop and Lightroom. He’ll also unlock the best-kept secrets in Luminar and Aurora HDR.

You’ll learn:

  • How to maximize the tonal range of a raw photography for maximum detail
  • How to make AI assisted selection in Adobe Photoshop
  • How to create the best sky with AI Sky Enhancer
  • How to use dynamic color treatments with LUTs  (and even how to make one in Photoshop)
  • How to remove lens and perspective issues
  • How to create custom Looks that adapt to your images

Watch Here

About Richard

Rich Harrington is a photography expert, video director, educator, speaker, and author.
He is the founder of the visual communications company RHED Pixel in Washington, DC.
He is a certified instructor for Adobe and Apple and a member of the National Association of Photoshop Professionals Instructor Dream Team.

Rich Harrington understands both the creative and management sides of the visual communications industry. Rich is a popular speaker who’s spoken at Adobe Max, Macworld, Photoshop World, and the NABShow. He also has released more than 150 courses on Lynda.com.

He has also written several books for the photo and video industries, including An Editor’s Guide to Adobe Premiere Pro, From Still to Motion, and Understanding Adobe Photoshop. He is also the co-author of the user manuals for Aurora HDR and Luminar and a member of the Skylum team who helps shape their software tools.

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts