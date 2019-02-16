Free Photoshop Webinar Today

We invite you to join us for
Boosting Your Photoshop Workflow with New Technology with Richard Harrington
How can AI, LUTs, and Tone mapping improve your images?
You’ll learn:
- How to maximize the tonal range of a raw photography for maximum detail
- How to make AI assisted selection in Adobe Photoshop
- How to create the best sky with AI Sky Enhancer
- How to use dynamic color treatments with LUTs (and even how to make one in Photoshop)
- How to remove lens and perspective issues
- How to create custom Looks that adapt to your images
Watch Here
About Richard
He is the founder of the visual communications company RHED Pixel in Washington, DC.
He is a certified instructor for Adobe and Apple and a member of the National Association of Photoshop Professionals Instructor Dream Team.
Rich Harrington understands both the creative and management sides of the visual communications industry. Rich is a popular speaker who’s spoken at Adobe Max, Macworld, Photoshop World, and the NABShow. He also has released more than 150 courses on Lynda.com.
He has also written several books for the photo and video industries, including An Editor’s Guide to Adobe Premiere Pro, From Still to Motion, and Understanding Adobe Photoshop. He is also the co-author of the user manuals for Aurora HDR and Luminar and a member of the Skylum team who helps shape their software tools.
