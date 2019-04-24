Photofocus

Flash sale savings and bonuses on AirMagic

From now through April 29, you can save on the one-click solution to make your drone photographs shine!

Drone photographs often lack things like quality, contrast, saturation and sharpness. With the program’s artificial intelligence-powered enhancer, these problems are now a thing of the past, allowing for a quick, one-click solution to editing drone photographs.

AirMagic can be purchased for just $29 through April 29. And if you purchase now, you’ll receive the “Shoot Professional Photos with Any Drone” video course (a $79 value) and the Japan Spring style for AirMagic (usually $12).

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
