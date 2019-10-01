Join Rich Harrington for a look at how quickly you can fix tough acne in a photo. The new AI Skin Enhancer makes it easy to solve. Luminar works as both an application and a plugin. Learn more about Luminar 4.

Effortlessly perfect skin thanks to AI

AI Skin Enhancer’s unique human-aware technology finds all the skin in your picture (not just the face), smooths it out, and removes acne and blemishes while preserving pores, texture and hair. All in one click and with adjustable strength. It works for any age and skin type.