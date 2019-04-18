Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

First look at Aircam for event photographers

0

I met Aircam’s co-founder Evan Rufkin at the 2019 WPPI event in Las Vegas. I interviewed him about a unique tool his company created for event photographers. Imagine photographing an event — weddings, charity, sporting — and giving guests instant access to every image on their smartphone or the ability to create a permalink to share on social media.

Now imagine once the event is over, you are DONE working for the day! Sounds too good to be true? That’s what I thought until I gave it a try on a special private event for Philip Labonte, lead singer for the band All That Remains. Here’s a first look video of Aircam.

My experience

  • Installing and setting up was easy
  • Live help built into the app
  • Shooting at the event was seamless
  • Extra gems I found
    • Ability to link a personal landing page
    • Face recognizing
    • Upload additional photos after the event
    • The option to allow others to add photos
  • It’s FREE

I’ll have a follow-up article after we use Aircam at a horse show!

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts