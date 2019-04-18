First look at Aircam for event photographers

I met Aircam’s co-founder Evan Rufkin at the 2019 WPPI event in Las Vegas. I interviewed him about a unique tool his company created for event photographers. Imagine photographing an event — weddings, charity, sporting — and giving guests instant access to every image on their smartphone or the ability to create a permalink to share on social media.

Now imagine once the event is over, you are DONE working for the day! Sounds too good to be true? That’s what I thought until I gave it a try on a special private event for Philip Labonte, lead singer for the band All That Remains. Here’s a first look video of Aircam.

My experience

Installing and setting up was easy

Live help built into the app

Shooting at the event was seamless

Extra gems I found Ability to link a personal landing page Face recognizing Upload additional photos after the event The option to allow others to add photos

It’s FREE

I’ll have a follow-up article after we use Aircam at a horse show!