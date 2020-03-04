FileShadow has officially introduced a brand-new look and feel to its web app, making it easier to collect, search, curate and publish your files. The service, which collects all your files from various online cloud accounts, makes it easy to organize your files and share them with friends or clients — all through one interface.

FileShadow 5.0 features a more modern design with a more intuitive user interface.

As a part of the design upgrade, FileShadow also includes a few additional features. Collections are now available, making it easy to group one or more files together. With Collections, Files can be added to or removed from Collections at any time, and can be shared with other FileShadow users or to the public.

Also new is an Upload Status area, where you can monitor the progress of your files as they are being uploaded to FileShadow. Several stability and performance improvements were included as well.

FileShadow is free for 30 days, and then plans start at $7 per month (or $50 per year) for up to 10,000 files. In addition to its web interface, FileShadow also has Mac and Windows clients available for download. To learn more, visit fileshadow.com.