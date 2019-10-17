(Editor’s Note: Photofocus is proud to welcome Serge Ramelli to Photofocus. Be sure to check out his free master class and bonus toolkit.)

Here is a fast workflow to pick your best portraits, edit them to make balance the exposures, the white balance and then get creative with looks.
  • How to retouch the Skin in Lightroom
  • How to make the eyes pop
  • How to use the texture slider for better skin
  • How to find the right white balance

