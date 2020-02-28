In this article, we’ll take a quick look at how to export photos in Capture One Pro 20 (CO20). Exporting photographs in different formats like JPEG and TIFF is a little different than in some other applications. CO20 uses Process Recipes for this. I’m going go through creating a Process Recipe that will export a photograph in JPEG format at a resolution of 72dpi with additional sharpening for the web. Let’s get started.

First, select the Process Recipes tab.

Now add a new Process Recipe by clicking on the + sign at the bottom of the Process Recipes section. This creates a new untitled process recipe with the name highlighted. To change the name just type it in. Let’s call this one “My jpg for web.”

With the new process recipe created, we’ll now tell CO20 what we want it to do when outputting a photograph. There are five sections: Basic, File, Adjustments, Metadata and Watermark.

In the Basic section, we’ll set the following:

Format: JPEG

Quality: 100

ICC profile: sRGB Color Space Profile

Resolution: 72 px/in

Scale: Fixed and 100%

In the File section, we’ll use the default for the Root Folder Output Location. We’ll set this Output Location when we get to the Output Location section. You can also add additional naming options and a subfolder.

In the Adjustments section, we’ll respect the crop and select Output Sharpening for Screen since this is going to the web. You can fine-tune sharpening settings.

In the Metadata section, we’ll uncheck everything but Copyright.

And in Watermark, we’ll leave it set to None. We could add either a text or image watermark if we wanted.

Now in the Output Location section, we’ll choose a folder to output to. In this case, I’ve created a folder on my Desktop called Ready to Review. Any photographs we process with this recipe will be placed in the Ready to Review folder.

The next section is Output Naming. You have a lot of flexibility here and not only can you type in text in the Format box, but you can also add what are called tokens.

Tokens contain information that CO20 already knows about the photograph, camera or GPS information as well as ways to set up specific counters to allow you to number your photographs as you process them.

To access the tokens, click on the three dots at the far right of Format and a dialog box will open. Once it’s open you can choose from a large number of tokens that can be used in the name. To add a token to the name select one from the Tokens list and double click it. This will add it to the name. To remove a token from the name, select the token in the Format section and press delete or backspace.

And finally, the Process Summary section shows you the filename, size, scale, ICC profile, format and file size. As you make changes to the sections we just covered, those changes will show up here.

Here’s the entire Process Recipe Section so you can see all the section in context.

So there you go. That’s an example of how to create a process recipe for outputting photos to the web.

Be sure to check out this new version. You’ll find a 30-day free trial to Capture One Pro 20 here.