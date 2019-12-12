With “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” and Baby Yoda all the talk these days, Serge Ramelli has created a great tutorial about creating “Star Wars” fan art! In this video, Serge shows you the second part of the process, focusing on color correction. Stay tuned next week for a third episode to complete the process!

Get started on your “Star Wars” fan art composite and view the first episode for free with Serge!