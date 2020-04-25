Whether you use Luminar 4, Photoshop or another program to replace and optimize your skies, you’ll want to check out these two new kits from Matt Suess. He’s released the Blue Sky Clouds Kit 1 and the Desert Sunsets Kit 1.

Blue Sky Clouds Kit 1

The Blue Sky Clouds Kit 1 features 200 new skies photographed during the day, and 60 clouds specifically designed for Luminar’s new AI Augmented Sky tool. It’s perfect for not only landscape photographers, but also real estate and commercial photographers who need to get rid of that boring sky in their photographs.

Plus, you’ll get free bonus training videos on how to get started in applying clouds in Luminar 4. Save 35% through April 30, 2020 and get the kit for just $37.

Desert Sunsets Kit 1

The Desert Sunsets Kit 1 lets you take that midday shot and apply a golden hour sunset to it to create a totally different and unique look! It’s great for travelers as you’re cruising across the countryside, real estate photographers and more. Save 35% and bring sunsets to your skies for just $24.

What you’ll get

All photos are 8200 pixels on the long edge, the equivalent of a 50-megapixel camera. You can use these with both your personal and commercial work, and even alter them as you wish. You can get both new kits for 40% off through April 30, 2020, for just $56.

Interested in Matt’s complete Sky Replacement collection? Save $63 and get it for just $128 — you get the Ultimate Cloud Kit with 400 cloud and sky backgrounds, the Blue Sky Clouds Kit 1 and Desert Sunsets Kit 1, plus training to get you started!