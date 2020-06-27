Most cameras have High Dynamic Range settings, but the pros know that best HDR results are achieved in post-processing. Having the right tools makes all the difference between a masterpiece and an image gone overboard. With award-winning Aurora HDR, you’ll achieve flawless HDR images in seconds.

Artificial Intelligence delivers the goods, ensuring the highest quality brackets merging and spectacular color enhancement. No halos, noisy artifacts or chromatic aberration to worry about. Just the finest HDR images possible. Plus it makes a great single image processor, too!

Already have Aurora? Check out some of our latest tutorials below: