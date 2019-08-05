Excire Search gets a boost, offers a summer promotion

Excire Search, the platform that brings Artificial Intelligence search to Lightroom Classic, has announced a summer promotion for new customers.

The company recently formed a partnership with Intel, and has integrated the OpenVINO toolkit into the Excire Search product. The result is a faster, more reliable experience, that boosts the search initialization process by up to 50 percent.

Excire searches photographs based on keywords, image examples, gender recognition, age and facial expressions. Users can also drill down and filter by color, and limit search to either the entire catalog or the filmstrip being viewed. Check out my complete review of Excire Search here.

Through the end of August, Excire Search is available for just $29 — a $20 savings! The plugin is available for both macOS and Windows platforms. Click here to get started.