Excire Search, the AI-powered search tool for Lightroom Classic, has released Excire Search 2. Available for limited-time upgrade pricing of $49 (or $79 for new customers), Excire Search scans your Lightroom Classic catalog and then lets you search by object, color and more.

With version 2, Excire Search has added a Search for People feature, letting you find photos of your loved ones with just a few clicks. The tedious task of labeling people is not required; portraits of your kids, family members and more show up faster than ever before.

Content Capture

Thanks to a new AI design, Excire Search now captures image content more accurately. What this means for users is it also assigns more and more relevant keywords, meaning you won’t miss what you’re looking for.

Search for Faces

The Search for Faces feature has also seen an upgrade, with the plugin now finding small faces and profile views that were previously missed.

Other upgrades include having more powerful options for keyword transfer, various optimizations and minor bug fixes. To get started with Excire Search, just visit excire.com.