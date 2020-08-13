The Polarizing Filter in Aurora HDR simulates the work of a traditional polarizing filter that would be placed in front of your lens. As such, the filter can provide a deeper and richer blue sky, remove some of the haziness for increased contrast, and improve depth.

Getting started with the Polarizing Filter

Using the filter is simple. Move the Amount slider to control the amount of the effect to apply. Below is a look at the before and after so you can visualize the value that the effect offers.

This effect really does bring subtle and realistic enrichment to the sky. Notice the reduced haze in the patch of blue on the lower right of the tower and the bluer sky reflection shown in the windows.

More control through an Adjustable Gradient

Another related feature that Aurora HDR provides is the Adjustable Gradient. If I have a traditional landscape shot with a horizon line, this is my go-to effect.

After applying the grid orientation for the gradient, you can individually adjust the top and bottom parts of the gradient. This is powerful because you can adjust exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, vibrance and warmth.

Below I explain how you can use both the Polarizing Filter and Adjustable Gradient effectively in your photos.