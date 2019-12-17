A famous phrase is, “The eyes are the windows to the soul.” In this ThinkTAPLearn video, instructor Kristina Sherk shows us the best ways to make eyes pop, and walks us through a workflow in Lightroom Classic to retouching a subject’s eyes.

Want to enhance your people photographs in Lightroom Classic? Check out Kristina’s class, “Lightroom for Faces,” on thinktaplearn.com. Get started with your subscription for just $9.99 a month or $99 a year — that’s less than $2 per week!