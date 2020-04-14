When I want to edit my photos for warm tones in Lightroom, I break it down into five simple steps:

  1. Basic exposure adjustments
  2. Temperature adjustments
  3. Tone curve adjustments
  4. Color adjustments
  5. Split toning

Check out the video below as I walk you through how I create gold tones in Lightroom!

If you would like to view this tutorial in written form, check out part one and part two!