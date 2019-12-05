Luminar 4 has many powerful tools to edit and enhance portraits. In this video, you will learn how to apply a combination of tools to creatively edit a portrait and why they are used. You’re welcome to download the Luminar Portrait Enhancement Look that was created in the video.

Don’t have Luminar 4 yet? Click here to get your copy and get our Photofocus Bundle for free! Plus, save $10 with the code PHOTOFOCUS.