This morning, DxO announced DxO PhotoLab 5, the company’s flagship editing and organizational software. Included in this version are enhancements to local adjustments, a more powerful PhotoLibrary, a new DeepPRIME denoising tool as well as support for Fujifilm X-Trans sensors.

The software offers users the most powerful correction and processing solutions on the market, with automated features that can be turned off and adjusted as required. PhotoLab 5 offers unparalleled optical corrections through its exclusive lens sharpness technology and many other tools, all of which are designed to inspire artistic expression without compromising on image quality.

U Point technology: New Control Lines pointer, and improved sensitivity settings

DxO is further advancing the most efficient and intuitive local retouching and adjustment technologies available by adding a second type of pointer: Control Lines. This new tool complements the technology’s existing Control Points by allowing users to carry out touch-ups on large areas with an easy-to-use selection method.

To make them even more precise, Control Lines and Control Points are now equipped with sensitivity settings. Photographers can easily adjust the effect of their edits based on the luminance and chrominance of the targeted areas.

A PhotoLibrary packed with metadata and keyword management features

PhotoLab 5 now processes IPTC and EXIF data and third-party application synchronizations. It also includes advanced means of keyword prioritization via an interactive tree structure. In addition, this new version optimizes the software’s photo library management tools by reorganizing them.

DeepPRIME: More efficient and up to four times faster

Trained by deep learning methods using millions of images analyzed in DxO laboratories over the past 20 years, DxO DeepPRIME technology uses artificial intelligence to develop RAW files. It drastically improves digital noise reduction while ensuring more efficient demosaicing. Traditionally, these two operations have been carried out separately, each introducing flaws that adversely affect the quality of the other. With deep learning, DeepPRIME takes a holistic approach that combines the two steps into one.

The deep-learning approach of DxO PhotoLab 5 and DeepPRIME in particular has been significantly optimized in terms of reactivity as well as processing and export times. These improvements are available to everyone and are up to 4 times faster for Apple Silicon Mac users and 1.5 times faster on the best Windows architectures.

Support for Fujifilm X-Trans sensors (beta)

For the first time ever, DxO PhotoLab 5 now supports Fujifilm X-Trans sensor cameras. From the recent X-E4, X-S10, X-T4, and X100V through to the older X-E2 and X-70, no fewer than 18 Fujifilm cameras are now supported. In addition, 605 new DxO modules have been made available. Created through the exclusive DxO Labs calibration process, these modules automatically remove optical defects such as distortion, chromatic aberrations, vignetting, and lack of sharpness.

“We are very happy to finally open our doors to the community of Fujifilm photographers,” said Jean- Marc Alexia, VP Product Strategy. “Our goal is to offer them the best solution available in terms of image quality. To this end, we have created a website specifically dedicated to collecting their feedback. We can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Fuji photographers are invited to submit their feedback and comments on the DxO website.

Additional support for new cameras

In addition to Fujifilm X-Trans support, DxO PhotoLab 5 adds support for the following cameras:

Canon: EOS Ra

DJI: Air 2S, Mini 2

Nikon: Z fc

Olympus: PEN E-P7

Panasonic: GH5 II

Pentax: K-3 III

Sony: ZV-E10

Pricing and availability

DxO PhotoLab 5 (PC and Mac) is available now from the DxO online store for an introductory price of $109.99 (Essential Edition) or $164.99 (Elite Edition). This pricing lasts until November 14, 2021.

Upgrade pricing is available for PhotoLab 3 and 4 customers.