There is still time to sign up for the free Adobe MAX Conference, starting October 26, 2021. It’s free!

I attended several of the sessions last year and loved the energy of the entire online experience. Here are some of the sessions I’m looking forward to this year.

Be inspired by expert speakers in design, photography, illustration, social media, 3D, video and more. You can view the list of speakers here. Choose your favorites or find someone new to be inspired by.

You can join an Adobe MAX community and start getting to know your fellow creatives who are also attending.

Adobe MAX makes it easy to choose sessions that work best for you, no matter what your level of experience. There are tracks for beginners, marketers, social content creators, educators, students and more. You can also choose sessions based on your creative medium, the product you use, technical level, region and several other categories. They make it easy — well, easy to choose — but hard to decide which sessions to attend because there are so many great options. You can learn how to choose your sessions here.

Adobe Max is all free — and it starts October 26, 2021. Click here to start registering today!