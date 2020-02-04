Today I would like to show how fast it is to cull a collection of photos from a session in Excire Search 2 Pro, to find smiling people.

In the Lightroom Classic plugin, you can use Excire’s facial recognition feature to find smiles. It can be done for individual people, or groups of people. You can even pick the gender and ages of the people you’re looking for.

Search for people using the Search by Face option is an amazing feature inside of Excire Search 2 Pro. Take a look.