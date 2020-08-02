Being able to retouch sunset or golden hour photos so that they are very dramatic — but not over-processed — is anything but easy. But by using the right profile and presets, you can create a look that will get you just what you’re looking for!

In this video, Serge Ramelli shows us how he edited his lavender field photos taken in the south of France.

