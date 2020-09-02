I create a lot of digital art, and nothing has got me quite excited lately like Plotamorph (which is all part of Plotaverse). I can create fantastic animated before and after images that blend seamlessly and really create a fabulous amount of interest in my work.

I’ve only been playing with it for a short time and already the comments I have received — especially within the arts community — has been fantastic.

It doesn’t have to be anything over the top either — just a simple transition is enough. I can take it a whole step further by adding FX or animation, but just the basics are brilliant for commercial and marketing purposes. Remember the less is more principle.

How to use Plotamorph

You can add up to 10 images, and I really recommend getting them of similar size and crop. Lining them all up to morph seamlessly from one to the next would also work well. Let’s have a little look at how to use it.

Below is the final Plotamorph animation of my Lonely Man series, the before and after.