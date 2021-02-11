In this last installment of my color grading mini-series, I take a little look at the different tones in your image with the Color Balance adjustment in Photoshop.

This allows you to add various colors to the highlights, mid tones and shadows of your images. I personally like to add a little yellow in my highlights and a little blue in my shadows, but you can play around and find a color balance that’s just right for you.

Of course, these are not the only way to color and tone your images! Take a look at Curves, Lookup Tables (LUTs), as well as Luminosity masks and Channels. But these three techniques will get you well on your way to exploring color.

Did you miss an installment? Click here to view part one and part two.