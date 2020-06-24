When Adobe introduced the June updates to its Creative Cloud suite last week, one of the big features was the addition of local color editing in Lightroom Classic.

In the video above, Serge Ramelli walks us through how to use this new feature that lets you alter the colors of your photos.

