Celebrate the Fourth of July with free presets and a special offer on Perfectly Clear!

To celebrate the season of independence, EyeQ is offering Perfectly Clear Complete for $69. That’s a whopping $60 savings off the regular $129 price. You’ll also receive the Fabulous Fireworks Presets pack free, to really make your fireworks photos shine!
Click here to claim your savings on Perfectly Clear Complete today! Hurry — offer ends soon.
Already have Perfectly Clear? You can download the Fabulous Fireworks Presets pack too. Just click here to get started.
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.