Capture One Pro 12 was created with image quality as its foundation. The tools in Capture One include asset management, color handling and tethered capture. Best of all this super pro image editor is 30% off during Cyber Week.

Professional editing

Capture One has long been a professional photographer’s choice for image capture, editing and output. It is a full feature RAW editor with color selection and enhancement tools available nowhere else. Developed originally to support the medium format Phase One camera backs, Capture One has evolved into a mainstream photo editing system. Its Capture Pilot feature allows wireless viewing, zooming and the ability to pan images on a smartphone, tablet or web browser. Tethered support with live view works with cameras from Canon, Fujifilm, Phase One, Nikon and Sony. This is a big plus for Nikon users who want to work tethered in studio situations.

Work oriented spaces

The Capture One Pro 12 toolset is customizable to fit each user’s requirements.

New masking tools

Three new masking tools come with Capture One Pro 12: Luma Range, Linear Gradient and Radial Gradient for creating precise masks simply.

