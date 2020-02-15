Canon has quietly released a new version of its EOS Utility. The update restores compatibility with macOS Catalina version 10.15.2 and higher. The issue I reported on January 15, 2020, was created by Apple’s 10.15.2 update. The next update from Apple did not address the connectivity problem.

Tethering restored

Canon’s EOS Utility 3 and the older version 2 are both installed in the Mac’s Applications folder. Version 3 is for current cameras while version 2 covers older models. Below are links to the new version and its instruction manual.

EOS Utility 3.12.1 download

Scroll down to the EOS Utility 3.12.1 for macOS, then click Select.

View the EOS Utility manual