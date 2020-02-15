B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.
I got all hopeful then, but it looks like they’ve just bundled the old EOS Utility 2 (not working on Catalina) in with the new version of EOS Utility 3. So I still can’t get my Canon 550D working with my new Macbook… :/
Hi Billy, EOS Utility 2 and EOS Utility 3 are separate applications. They are installed together so that no matter if you have a brand new 1DX Mark III or an older 5D or Rebel model the right software for each camera, is on your computer. The current version is 3.12.10 and can be downloaded from Canon This update fixed my current Canon cameras that use EOS Utility 3 on macOS Catalina 10.15.3. I have not updated the macOS to 10.15.4 yet. I don’t have an older Canon that I can use to check EOS Utility 2. What version of… Read more »
Do you have any further updates? I am using EOS 7D. If I try to update the EOS software on my Mac it tells me I am running Catalina and it can’t update…do you know of canon are working on this?
Steve – What version of the EOS Utility are you running?
3.12.10.8
It doesn’t work with canon eos m
Struggling to be able to use my Canon 700d onto iOS Catalina 10.15.4 – whilst I’m aware my camera is an older, lower cost model – I would love to be able to get the videos from it to upload to my website. Any help is hugely appreciated.
When will the canon webcam software for mac OS Catalina be available? I have not been able to use my dslr for zoom meetings. I understand there are alternate third party softwares like camera live but, I find there is a lag in transfer. For example, when I speak into the dslr , my voice and body are not real time. Please help!