In this video, Sony Artisan Chris Orwig shows us how to bring out the eyes in a portrait. Here, he uses Lightroom Classic and its selective adjustment tools, like the radial brush. Check out this super simple way to bring life to your subject’s eyes!

Want to hear more from Chris about how you can create artistic photography, capture emotion and master natural light? Join him for a free webinar today, January 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET.