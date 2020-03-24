As you work with Capture One Pro 20 (CO20), you’ll find that certain tools become your favorites and you may want to create one or more custom tool tabs and arrange these tools your way.⁣ In this article, I’ll walk you through how to create your own custom tool tab in CO20. For this example, I’ll create my own custom Exposure Tool tab and add my favorite tools to it.

The first thing we need to do is add a custom tool tab. We do that by right-clicking on the tool tab area, selecting the Custom Tool Tab and naming it.

You’ll also be able to choose an icon to easily identify your custom tool tab.

Your new custom tool tab will look like this. You can move it to where you want it by holding down the Command key on Mac, or Alt key on Windows, and clicking and dragging it.

Next, you can add the tools you want to the custom tool tab by right-clicking in the tool area of the custom tool tab, choosing Add Tool and selecting the tool from the list.

Here are my favorite tools for My Exposure tab.

If you add a tool you didn’t mean to or just want to remove one, click on the 3-dot menu at the upper right of the tool and select Remove Tool. Or you can right-click in the Tool area and select Remove Tool and choose it from the menu.

With this information, you can now create your own tool tabs and add and remove tools from them. Note that you can also add or remove tools from the built-in tool tabs the same way. In addition, you can move tools around inside a tool tab by clicking on the top of the tool and dragging it to the new position.

Be sure to check out this new version. You’ll find a 30-day free trial to Capture One Pro 20 here.