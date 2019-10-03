Join Rich Harrington for a look at how to get the best-looking eyes with Luminar 4. It’s all thanks to the brand new Portrait Enhancer tool. Luminar works as both an application and a plugin. Learn more about Luminar 4.

All you need for the perfect portrait

Portrait Enhancer’s revolutionary new technology helps you create the perfect portrait in 15 to 60 seconds. It makes the face, eyes and mouth picture-perfect. Twelve tools give photographers of any level absolute precision and control. Your presets automatically adjust to each new photo for easy batch editing and a faster workflow!