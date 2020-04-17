Photoshop features a powerful HDR Toning adjustment which allows you to apply High Dynamic Range effects to a single image. By changing an 8 bit-per-channel (bpc) image to 32 bpc, you will have increased luminance levels and dynamic range. Therefore, this effect can really make your images pop!

HDR Toning has many advanced uses, but I find it helpful to fix dull photos from your smartphone. Although the effect can quickly pull all the realism out of your images and create a cartoon-like version, my video tutorial will show you how to make subtle changes to replace dullness with vibrance and still keep a realistic look.