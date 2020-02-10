After Effects allows you to write expressions. Expressions are kind of like code, but don’t be scared! I’ll show you one of the simplest yet most useful expressions there is — the Wiggle Expression.

This expression can be applied to many layer properties to create movement. You can control this movement to be subtle or extreme. The expression simply affects the keyframe values for you. This alleviates tedious individual adjustment of keyframes.

This powerful expression can do a lot of things you’ve noticed in videos, such as causing text to jiggle, lights to flicker and layers to appear to have camera movements.

During this short video tutorial, I’ll show you how to write the Wiggle Expression. We’ll apply it to a text layer and then use it to add subtle camera movement to a layer. Please note that subtle “Wiggle” is hard to see in a screen capture of an After Effects preview, so I recommend you following along on your software.