Setting the target collection in Lightroom Classic CC

In Adobe Lightroom Classic CC you can add a photo to the Quick Collection by pressing the letter “B” on the keyboard. But you can also use this keyboard shortcut for any collection you’d like by setting the target collection. You can see this helpful tip in action by watching the video below.

