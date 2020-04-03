There are many times that background noise interferes with your recording. You could be on a shoot in an office building and the air conditioner you can’t control turns on. There could be some odd room tone. Or when outside, wind may mess with a really good take.

Don’t worry — the Noise Reduction effect in Adobe Audition can help.

In this 4-minute video tutorial, I apply the Noise Reduction effect to an extremely noisy audio clip and run through the settings. I used a phone to record my voice while I was standing right next to a running dryer in the laundry room. While the original audio quality isn’t great, this is meant to be an extreme example of noise so you can see what the effect can do.

Once you’ve eliminated the noise, you can save your clip out to a variety of formats that Audition supports.