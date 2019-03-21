Many photographers are aware of the ability to use a template-driven approach to renaming multiple images in Adobe Lightroom Classic CC. But there is also a quick and easy way to rename a single photo, as demonstrated in this quick video.
Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.
Tim Grey
Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.
Latest posts by Tim Grey (see all)
- Quickly rename a single photo in Lightroom Classic CC - March 21, 2019
- Drag and drop to the map in Lightroom Classic CC - March 15, 2019
- Using the tone curve for RGB color balance in Lightroom Classic CC - March 13, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.