Lightroom Classic CC: How do I remove perspective issues?

A lot of times when you take a picture, there could be unwanted distortion. Maybe you’re higher or lower than the subject, and you’d like to make it really look even. This is super easy with the upright command.
How do I remove perspective issues? from Lightroom Classic CC: Tips and Quick Fixes by Richard Harrington
