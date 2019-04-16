Photofocus

Lightroom Classic CC: How do I remove perspective issues?

A lot of times when you take a picture, there could be unwanted distortion. Maybe you’re higher or lower than the subject, and you’d like to make it really look even. This is super easy with the upright command.

